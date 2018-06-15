Three charged over nature reserve death
- 15 June 2018
Two men and a woman have been charged in connection with the death of a man whose body was found at an Angus nature reserve.
Police launched a murder inquiry after Steven Donaldson's body was discovered in a car park at Kinnordy Nature Reserve, Kirriemuir, on 7 June.
The men, both aged 23, and a 19-year-old woman are expected to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court on Monday.
Detectives said the inquiry was continuing.