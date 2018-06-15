Image caption Police sealed off the area following the attack

A man raped a stranger in a Dundee car park less than three weeks after being released early from prison, a court has heard.

Mark Arnott attacked the 18-year-old woman in West Henderson's Wynd last November after threatening to stab her.

He fled after the woman's cries alerted people who had been attending a nearby dance class.

Arnott, 37, admitted raping the teenager and will be sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow in July.

The court was told that Arnott was on licence, having earlier been jailed for robbery.

This was a horrific ordeal for a young woman to endure at your hands Lord Mulholland, Judge

The court heard that that his victim was walking beside the car park as Arnott stood nearby smoking a cigarette.

CCTV then caught him running up behind the teenager and grabbing her.

The young woman was then dragged into the car park while trying to break free.

Arnott ran off after being disturbed. The teenager was described by witnesses as "distressed and crying".

The court heard that the victim no longer goes out alone at night and is waiting to see a psychologist.

Lord Mulholland remanded Arnott in custody, telling him: "Be in no doubt about it - this was a horrific ordeal for a young woman to endure at your hands."