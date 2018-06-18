Image caption Mark Davidson admitted the offence at Dundee Sheriff Court

A man who smashed a glass in a woman's face, leaving her permanently scarred has been jailed for 10 months.

Mark Davidson assaulted Claire Milne after a drinking session at her home in Montrose, Angus.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told Davidson initially called police claiming he had been "harassed by a drunk woman".

Davidson, 33, of Montrose, pleaded guilty on indictment to a charge of assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Depute fiscal Joanne Smith said Davidson had told police he was going to leave the property.

However, as he got up to leave, Davidson smashed the tumbler he was holding into Miss Milne's face.

Miss Smith said: "She was bleeding heavily and was covered in glass fragments.

"The complainer's mother attended and found her bleeding from the head, her clothes covered in blood and blood pooling on the sofa.

"The complainer was taken to hospital for treatment and had an injury to the left side of her forehead behind and above the eye.

"The wound was two inches in length and between half an inch and an inch wide."