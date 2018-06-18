Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Steven Donaldson's body was found near Kirriemuir

Two men and a woman have appeared in court in connection with the death of Steven Donaldson. whose body was found at an Angus nature reserve.

Callum Davidson, 23, is charged with murder, assault and breach of the peace.

Steven Alexander Dickie, also 23, is charged with murder and breach of the peace. Tasmin Glass, 19, is charged with murder.

All three made no plea at Forfar Sheriff Court.

They were remanded in custody.

The body of Steven Donaldson, who was 27, was discovered at the Kinnordy Nature Reserve in Kirriemuir.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown continued their cases for further examination. They are expected to appear in court again next week.