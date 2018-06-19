An 82-year-old man has been jailed for eight years for sexually abusing three girls over a 24-year period.

Alexander Moore's victims were aged between eight and 15 when he attacked them between 1982 and 2006 in Arbroath.

He was convicted after a trial in Edinburgh of six charges including rape and lewd and libidinous behaviour.

Moore, from Arbroath, was previously jailed in 1999 for crimes against young girls.

Lord Ericht said a report branded Moore a "serious risk" to female children.

Sentencing him at the High Court in Glasgow, the judge said: "You have breached the trust of three children.

"It is clear from victim impact statements that they are still living with the consequences of the harm that you have done to them."

Moore was again placed on the sex offenders list.