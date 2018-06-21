Image caption Kengo Kuma said Dundee had changed considerably since his first visit to the city

V&A Dundee architect Kengo Kuma has spoken of the city's transformation as he received an honorary degree from Dundee University.

The £80.1m museum, which took almost three years to build, will open on 15 September.

The 63-year-old architect has also designed the New National Stadium for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Mr Kuma said receiving the award at the Dundee's Caird Hall was an "exciting experience".

He said: "To receive this kind of degree from the place where I designed the building is a first time for me.

"From my first visit, Dundee has already changed a lot.

"When I came here for the first time I felt some kind of similarity between Japanese culture and Scottish culture.

"I want to translate my love to Dundee and the building. I think that's the reason people get to love the building."

Mr Kuma visited the completed building for the first time in February.

The museum's opening exhibition will be Ocean Liners - Speed and Style, which explores the golden age of ocean travel.