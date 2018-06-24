Prisoner absconds while on home leave

Image copyright Police Scotland

Police have warned members of the public not to approach a convicted prisoner believed to have absconded while on home leave.

Neil McInally, 33, was reported missing from an address in the east end of Glasgow at 08:15 on Friday.

He was on home leave from Castle Huntly jail, near Dundee.

Police Scotland said members of the public should dial 999 or 101 to report any sightings, but should not approach him themselves.

McInally is described as white, 6ft 1in tall and of average build with short dark hair.

He has connections to the east end of Glasgow.