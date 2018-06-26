Image caption The crash happed a mile from the Shell Service Station heading towards Stirling

Police have named a man who died in a crash involving a car and a lorry on the A9 two weeks ago.

Mervyn Bowden, 72, from Inverness, died in the collision which happened between Balhaldie and Dunblane on 12 June.

Mr Bowden was a passenger in a Mercedes car heading towards Stirling at about 12:50 when it collided with an HGV which was parked in a layby.

Police and emergency services attended, but Mr Bowden was pronounced dead at the scene.

Insp Andrew Thomson, from Forth Valley's road policing unit, said: "Our thoughts continue to be with Mr Bowden's friends and family at this very difficult time.

"Our inquiries into the collision are ongoing and we ask anyone who may have witnessed what happened, and has not yet spoken to officers, to get in touch as soon as possible."