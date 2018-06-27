A man has been arrested after an attempted robbery at a village store in Perthshire.

The unsuccessful robbery took place at the Stanley Store, Stanley, at about 17.10 on Tuesday.

Police said the would-be thief ran out of the shop and headed to Perth Road, before heading on towards Linn Road in the village.

They said staff were left uninjured but "shaken" by the incident and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Det Insp Ray Birnie said: "I can confirm that a male has been arrested in connection with this incident.

"Inquiries are still ongoing, and I would appeal to the public to come forward if they have information that could assist us.

"This is a contained incident with no wider threat to the general public. However, there is ongoing police activity at another address in Stanley linked to this incident."