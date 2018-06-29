Image caption A map, app and sticker book have been created to help find the penguins

A penguin parade of 80 individually-designed sculptures has gone on display in Tayside and Fife as party of a 10-week charity art trail.

The 5ft-tall penguins have been designed by local artists with designs ranging from golfers to footballers.

The trail, in aid of cancer charity Maggie's, follows on from Dundee's Oor Wullie Bucket Trail two years ago which raised nearly £900,000.

A map, app and sticker book can be used to help people find the penguins.

The penguins can be spotted across Dundee as well as in Broughty Ferry, St Andrews, Newport on Tay, Perth, Kirriemuir and Brechin.

Image caption The penguins have been moved to various locations in Tayside and Fife

The organisers of the trail are encouraging people to upload photos while posing with the penguins.

Maps can be collected from locations across the city, including Discovery Point and the VisitScotland tourist information office in Dundee City Square.

Penguin artist and Maggie's Art co-ordinator Suzanne Scott worked closely with students from Abertay University to develop a unique app feature for her "Maggie and Fleur" penguin positioned outside the university's library.

Ms Scott said: "The augmented reality app brings to life the theme of family and exploring Dundee's hidden gems, gardens and green spaces."

Famous faces such as Judy Murray, Simple Minds and Lorraine Kelly have also been involved in designing or sponsoring a penguin.

Image caption Some of of the penguin sculptures have been placed in Dundee city centre

Designs have been inspired by things like the history of Dundee and climate change - others involve Star Wars, pirates and sporting heroes.

Maggie's Dundee centre fundraising manager Annie Long said: "It's wonderful to have our penguins in place and ready to be enjoyed by people from across the Dundee area and hopefully far beyond.

"Maggie's relies almost entirely on voluntary donations to support people to live well with cancer, and while I know our penguins will raise a tremendous amount for Maggie's Dundee, what's so lovely is that the whole project has perfectly echoed the warmth and togetherness of a Maggie's Centre.

"I know people will love them - they certainly never fail to make me smile!"