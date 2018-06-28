Image copyright Police Scotland

Police have issued CCTV images of a man they want to trace, five months after a 16-year-old girl was assaulted in Polmont, near Falkirk.

The incident happened at about 17:40 on Saturday 27 January on Station Road.

The teenager was approached by a man who made inappropriate comments to her before she was assaulted.

Police Scotland said they would like the man pictured to come forward as they believe he may be able to help with inquiries.

Det Con Karen Young said: "We are keen to trace the man pictured and would ask anyone who recognises him, and can help establish his current whereabouts, to contact police.

"Equally, if the man in the images sees our appeal, I would urge him to contact officers as soon as possible."