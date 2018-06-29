Tayside and Central Scotland

Castle Huntly absconder Neil McInally traced

A prisoner who absconded while on home leave from HMP Castle Huntly in Dundee has been traced by police.

Neil McInally, 33, was reported missing from an address in the east end of Glasgow at 08:15 on 22 June.

Officers had asked the public to report any sightings, but not to approach Mr McInally.

