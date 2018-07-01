Tayside and Central Scotland

Teenager arrested over Dundee cemetery theft

  • 1 July 2018
Image caption The woman had her handbag taken at Eastern Cemetery on Arbroath Road.

A teenager has been charged over an alleged robbery at a cemetery in Dundee.

It follows reports that a woman, aged in her 30s, had her handbag taken at Eastern Cemetery on Arbroath Road at about 23:30 on Friday.

Police said an 18-year-old man had been charged in connection with the incident.

He is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

