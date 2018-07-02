Lifeboats rescue swimmers in difficulty at Montrose
- 2 July 2018
Two male swimmers have been rescued by lifeboat crews after getting into difficulty in the water at Montrose.
The incident took place shortly before 19:40 on Sunday.
Both Montrose lifeboats were requested by HM Coastguard in Aberdeen to attend the incident.
An RNLI spokesman said the swimmers, one of whom required treatment at the scene, were handed over to paramedics and transferred to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee by Coastguard helicopter.