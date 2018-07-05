Image caption The explosion resulted in buildings in the city's Greenmarket being evacuated

An electrical explosion in a drain in Dundee city centre has caused power cuts in surrounding buildings.

Police and fire crews attended Greenmarket after reports of a loud bang and smoke coming from a drain at about 08:30.

Buildings in the area were evacuated as a precaution following the incident, which has been confirmed as an electrical fault.

SSE are currently at the scene of the incident.

Dundee Railway Station and properties in the Overgate were among those affected by the fault.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "There may be considerable disruption in the area for some time while the problem is investigated and dealt with.

"Please try and stay away from the area if you can."