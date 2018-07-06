Image copyright Ciaran Donnelly Image caption Kenneth McKenna was also placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely

A man who raped and indecently assaulted two girls in the 1980s and 1990s has been jailed for 12 years.

Kenneth McKenna targeted the girls and made threats to try and prevent them revealing the abuse he had inflicted on them.

A jury at the High Court in Edinburgh found McKenna, of Bannockburn, guilty of abusing the girls from the ages of 11 and 12.

The 57-year-old was also placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

The jury unanimously found McKenna guilty of five charges of indecency, indecent assault, attempted rape and rape.

He was acquitted of a further charge of rape against a third girl.

One of the victims told the trial that she had never confronted McKenna directly, but eventually reported the abuse to police.

She said: "It's like 30 odd years and I kind of buried it in a closet way, way back."

Defence solicitor advocate George Pollock told the court: "Clearly the offences are serious and there is nothing I can say to mitigate the offences."

Judge Lord Glennie told McKenna: "The crimes were, on any view, abhorrent.

"This litany of sexual assaults was compounded by you, in effect, threatening your victims."

"I am satisfied in this case there is no realistic alternative to a custodial sentence."