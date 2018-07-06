Image copyright Google Image caption The alleged attack happened on Station Road

A 29-year-old man has been charged in connection with an attack on a 16-year-old girl in Polmont.

The girl was allegedly assaulted on Station Road at about 17:40 on Saturday 27 January.

Police said the man had been been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.