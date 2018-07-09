New £38m Dundee railway station opens

Image caption The new station includes a 120-room hotel

Dundee's new £38m railway station has opened to the public.

The five-storey building, which took two-and-a-half years to complete, includes a 120-room hotel and retail units.

It is situated beside the city's V&A Museum of Design, which opens on 15 September.

City development director Mike Galloway said the new building was one of the "major landmarks in the city's regeneration."

He said: "We've been working on this project for almost 20 years, so you can imagine how delighted we are today with its opening.

"We didn't want the V&A Museum to be open and people not be able to arrive in our new railway station.

"Similarly, with next week's Open at Carnoustie, we wanted this to be open so people get that really powerful, positive first impression of Dundee."