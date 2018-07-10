A 51-year-old female car passenger who was killed in a collision with a lorry on the A9 in Perthshire has been named by police.

Helima Abdulla Massabo from Glasgow died in the incident, which took place near Dalnaspidal at about 15:00 on Sunday.

The 57-year-old male driver of the car was airlifted to hospital for treatment.

The lorry driver was not injured in the crash.

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated the circumstances of the collision.