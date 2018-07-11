Perthshire bank worker accused of £800,000 fraud
- 11 July 2018
A Perthshire bank worker is to stand trial accused of embezzling more than £800,000 from customers at his branch.
Samuel Mackintosh is alleged to have stolen the money between March and August last year at the Bank of Scotland's Auchterarder branch.
Prosecutors say he was working as a personal banking advisor at the time of the alleged offences.
The 27-year-old, of Perth, denied six charges of embezzlement at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Sheriff Alastair Brown set a further pre-trial hearing in August.