Cyclist killed in collision with lorry in Perth named
- 12 July 2018
A 75-year-old cyclist killed in a collision with a lorry in Perth has been named as Margaret Lowdon from Bridgend.
The collision happened at about 11:50 on Saturday on Main Street, Bridgend.
The road was closed for several hours while an investigation into the circumstances of the incident was carried out.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said inquiries were continuing and asked for witnesses to come forward.