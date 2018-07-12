Three drug dealers caught in a Dundee flat with worth more than £400,000 of cocaine have been jailed.

Gilbert MacLellan was found in his home with Darren McKelvie and Kurt D'Cruz, who tried to climb out of a window with the drug staining his hands.

MacLellan, 59, and D'Cruz, 28, were both jailed for five years and McKelvie, 28, was jailed for three-and-a-half years.

All three admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis.

The High Court in Glasgow was told that D'Cruz and MacLellan had been placed under surveillance by police.

Advocate depute Liam Ewing said that officers forced entry into MacLellan's home on 4 April last year.

A search at D'Cruz's home recovered further drugs and mobile phones.

Eight kilos of a bulking agent was found at another address.

Mr Ewing said that more than a kilo of high-purity cocaine was found at MacLellan's home, which had the potential to be cut into bulked-out drugs worth more than £406,000 at street level.

Cannabis and cannabis resin were also found with the potential to make more than £50,000 if cut up into deals.

The court heard that the men had drug debts at the time of the offence.