Dundee FC player admits spitting on bouncer

Image copyright Kingdom News Agency Image caption Paul McGowan has four previous convictions for assault

A Dundee FC player who spat on a bouncer outside a nightclub in the city has been given a community sentence.

Paul McGowan, who has four previous convictions for assault, was being ejected from the Underground nightclub when the incident happened.

The 30-year-old admitted the offence at Dundee Sheriff Court.

McGowan was placed under supervision for a year, ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, and told to pay his victim £200 in compensation.

He was also placed on a curfew for two months.

Defence solicitor Elaine Rae said: "He had been at a player of the year awards ceremony at a hotel and had gone to the nightclub with a number of team mates.

"On exiting the nightclub he was punched in the back of the head and that caused the commotion in the first place."

'Crimes of violence'

Ms Rae said that McGowan spat at the person who he claimed punched him but hit the bouncer instead.

She said: "He fully appreciates that is no excuse and accepts full responsibility for his actions.

Sheriff John Rafferty told McGowan: "Unlike many other people who appear in these courts you are someone who has a particular skill and talent - an advantage in life.

"Notwithstanding that you have been before the criminal courts on a number of occasions since 2010.

"Several of these are for crimes of violence and you have previously had the advantage of community based alternatives.

"The court has to impose a sentence which deters others from conduct of that nature.

"Obviously one such deterrent is a custodial sentence.

"However, I am persuaded there may be an alternative in this instance."