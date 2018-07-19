Warning over 'nasty' online extortion scam

Angus Council has issued a warning about a "nasty" online extortion scheme targeting people in the region.

Criminals have sent emails claiming to have details of recipients accessing online pornography and threatening to disclose the information.

The fraudsters ask for payment in Bitcoin or iTunes vouchers.

The council's financial abuse support scheme said the emails should be reported and deleted, and computer passwords changed.

Angus Council's adult protection and review officer Mark Hodgkinson said: "We have seen a few recent nasty cases of attempted extortion cases where criminals send out emails to people alleging they have compromising photos, videos, or evidence of someone having accessed porn on their computers.

"Don't be taken in. "