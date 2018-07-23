Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption A three-figure sum of money was stolen during the incident

Police investigating a robbery at a Falkirk convenience store have issued images of a man they want to trace.

The incident took place at a shop in the Greenbank Court area at about 17:15 on 18 May.

A member of staff was assaulted, but uninjured, and a three-figure sum of money was stolen.

The man in the images was last seen in the Main Street area of Camelon shortly after the incident.

He was described as white, about 5ft 11in tall, and was aged between 40 and 50.

He was of stocky build, with short grey hair and a greying beard, and spoke with a Scottish accent.

He wore a dark-coloured hooded top with a white emblem across the chest, blue jeans and black trainers with white soles.

Det Con Karen Young said: "We are keen to trace the man pictured and we would ask anyone who recognises him to get in touch.

"Equally, if the man pictured sees this appeal we would urge him to contact officers as soon as possible."