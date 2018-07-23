Three due in court after £43,000 drug raids
- 23 July 2018
Three people are expected to appear in court after £43,000 worth of cocaine was recovered from a vehicle and properties in Perthshire.
Two men, aged 51 and 25, and a 26-year-old woman have been charged in connection with drug offences.
The drugs were recovered from a vehicle in Perth's Canal Street and properties in Brora Court, Perth, and Main Street, Invergowrie, on Friday.
The men and woman are expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court.