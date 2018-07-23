Tayside and Central Scotland

Police probe robbery at bookmakers

  • 23 July 2018

Police are investigating a robbery at a bookmakers in Broughty Ferry.

Officers said a quantity of cash was stolen from the business in Brook Street by a man wearing a black jacket.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "There are a number of officers in the area at the moment dealing with the incident and making inquiries at nearby shops."

