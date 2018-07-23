Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The man was last seen heading in the direction of Main Street

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to trace five months after a serious assault in Bonnybridge.

A 26-year-old man was approached by two men, one of whom then assaulted him, leaving the victim with a serious facial injury.

The incident happened at about 23:00 on Friday 23 February in the High Street.

The man pictured in the CCTV footage was described as white, between 20 and 26 years old, and was last seen heading in the direction of Main Street.

Det Con Karen Young said: "This was a violent attack which has left the victim permanently scarred and our inquiries are ongoing.

"We are eager to trace the man pictured, as we believe that he may have information relevant to the investigation, and would ask anyone who recognises him to contact us."