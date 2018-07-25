Police have appealed for information after campsites at the Rewind Festival in Perthshire were targeted by thieves.

Mobile phones and money were stolen from 13 tents in the blue, yellow and red campsites, and the admission campsite area.

The thefts took place as their occupants slept, between 00:30 and 09:00 on Saturday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said that there was a "good chance" the thefts were linked.

He said: "Given the nature of event campsites, it would be difficult to say that anyone seen going between tents would be acting in a suspicious manner.

"However, there is a possibility that other tents were entered and the occupants disturbed, which would have caused the thief or thieves to be seen by those occupiers."

More than 20,000 people attended the weekend festival in the grounds of Scone Palace.