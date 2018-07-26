Primal Scream will headline a two-day festival in Dundee celebrating the opening of V&A Museum of Design.

The Scottish band will be joined by Dundee singer-songwriter Be Charlotte and BBC Radio 1 Brit List artist, Lewis Capaldi at the event on 14 September.

A two-week online ballot to register for free tickets opens at 10:00 today on the V&A Dundee website.

Up to 20,000 people are expected to attend the event in Slessor Gardens, across from the new museum.

The museum will open to the public on 15 September.

Highlights of the 3D Festival will be broadcast on BBC Scotland on the Friday evening.

Primal Scream will unveil a new collaboration with visual artist and former Turner Prize nominee Jim Lambie, specially commissioned for the opening of the museum.

The band's singer Bobby Gillespie said: "We're looking forward to performing at the V&A Dundee opening and collaborating with our dear friend Jim Lambie again."

Image copyright Ross Fraser McLean Image caption The £80.1m museum will open to the public on 15 September

The event will also feature "spectacular new dance, design and lighting collaborations."

The festival's Saturday events are dedicated to "celebrating great creative talent from across Dundee".

Gary Clark, St Martiins, Kashmir Crows, SHHE and Andrew Wasylyk are among the performers.

The event has been co-designed by V&A Dundee's Young People's Collective, a group of 16 to 25-year-olds from across the city.

Kiera Marshall from the collective said: "It will be a good moment to reflect on everything Dundee has achieved and what there is to look forward to.

"Friday evening will involve lots of great music and dance, and Saturday will be relaxed and family focused with performances, street food and design workshops.

"We really want the festival to be open to everyone of all ages."