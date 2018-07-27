Stab attacker left victim covered in blood

Image caption Aron Baillie will be sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow in August

A man left his victim unresponsive and covered in blood after stabbing him in his flat in Falkirk, a court has heard.

Aron Baillie attacked Richard Craft before calling an ambulance and telling paramedics he wanted his lawyer.

The 27-year-old admitted assaulting Mr Craft to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement, impairment and danger of life on 1 April.

He was remanded in custody at the High Court in Glasgow and will be sentenced in August.

The court was told that the two men appeared to have had a disagreement prior to the attack.

Baillie told ambulance staff: "He is upstairs. I did it.

"I want my lawyer - I called him already."

Mr Craft was hypothermic and required surgery for stab wounds.

Prosecutor Allan Nicol said: "His injuries were described as life-threatening due to the blood loss."

The court heard Mr Craft, who has no memory of the incident, is scarred for life and has restricted movement in one hand.

The hearing was told Baillie had previously been given a community payback order for an earlier assault conviction.

Judge Lord Burns deferred sentence for reports.