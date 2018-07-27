Tayside and Central Scotland

Three charged after £84,500 cocaine raid

  • 27 July 2018

Three men have been charged after £84,500 worth of cocaine was recovered from a construction site in Perth.

The discovery was made by officers at the site in Crieff Road on Thursday.

Two 39-year-old men and a 42-year-old man are expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday.

