Police have appealed for information to trace a "despicable" attacker who shot a cat with an air rifle in Dundee.

Officers said the airgun pellet is lodged in the cat's lung and cannot be removed.

The incident took place sometime on 25 or 26 July in the St Mary's or Clatto areas of the city.

Police Scotland said the black and white cat, who is called Leo, is in a "poorly" condition following the incident.

A police spokesman said: "If you have heard of anyone doing this and maybe bragging about it, we would urge you to do the right thing and tell us.

"This isn't something to be proud of and is actually despicable."