Police have recovered almost £220,000 worth of controlled drugs after raids in Dundee.

A 48-year-old woman, a man aged 56, and a 16-year-old boy were charged after £200,000 worth of heroin was recovered in Menzieshill on Tuesday.

A 39-year-old woman and two men aged 39 and 19 were charged after heroin worth £4,850, and £14,500 worth of crack cocaine was found in Charleston.

All six accused are expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court.