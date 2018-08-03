Footballer assault charge found not proven

A man accused of assaulting a former footballer to his severe injury has had the charge found not proven by a jury.

Robert Chambers said he was "under threat" and punched John Black "as a sort of self defence" during a night out in Dundee last October.

A trial heard that the former Dundee FC player spent ten days in a coma with a fractured skull following the incident.

The verdict followed a three-day trial at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The trial heard that heard the men were on separate nights out in Dundee when their groups came together in the city's Old Hawkhill.

Mr Chambers, 24, of Dundee had denied a charge of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement, permanent impairment and danger of life.

He had lodged a special defence of self defence.