Tesco stores targeted by raiders
- 6 August 2018
Police are investigating overnight break-ins at Tesco stores in Falkirk, Camelon, and Bathgate.
The shops were closed and cordoned off by officers following the incidents.
A Police Scotland spokesman said that inquiries were ongoing.