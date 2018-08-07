Police have appealed for information after a 14-year-old girl was hit by a car in Perth as she tried to cross the road.

The incident happened at about 11:50 on Monday on Crieff Road, near the entrance to McDiarmid Park.

The driver pulled into a nearby lay-by and got out of the car to look back, but did not check on the girl's welfare, and then drove off.

Police said the girl was not seriously injured.

The driver of the small grey or silver car was described as a white male, aged about 45, 6ft tall, of average build, with greying hair.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Traffic was particularly heavy at the time, and this incident would have been seen by a number of motorists and pedestrians.

"The injured girl was trying to cross the road, so it may not have been initially apparent as to what had happened to those passing by."