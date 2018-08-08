Witness appeal after Dundee street stabbing
- 8 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police have appealed for witnesses after a 37-year-old man was stabbed during a disturbance in a Dundee street.
The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital with non life-threatening injuries following the incident in the Hilltown area at about 16:10 on Tuesday.
Police sealed off the road between Hilltown Terrace and Victoria Road following the incident.
Detectives are reviewing local CCTV in a bid to trace the attacker.