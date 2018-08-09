Bookkeeper admits £200,000 embezzlements

Image copyright Tim Bugler Image caption Jenny Lilly was employed by both companies as a bookkeeper at the time of the offences

A bookkeeper has admitted embezzling £200,000 from a health company and a fish and chip shop.

A court was told Jenny Lilly embezzled £150,000 from The Real Food Cafe in Tyndrum between May 2011 and November 2015.

The 45-year-old also embezzled £50,000 from Later Life Training in Killin between January 2015 and April 2016.

Lilly, now of Brackley, Northamptonshire, will be sentenced on 19 September.

Her not guilty plea to a third charge of embezzling £5,039 from Strathfillan Community Development Trust in Tyndrum was accepted by prosecutors.

Prosecutor Kyrsten Buist told Stirling Sheriff Court that an agreed narration of the facts was still to be prepared.

Sheriff William Gilchrist deferred sentence for a criminal justice social work report and continued bail.