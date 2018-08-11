Image copyright Church of Scotlamd Image caption Rev Scott Burton is the first Church of Scotland minister to launch a festival celebrating LGBT rights

A Church of Scotland minister will tell an LGBT festival in Perth that the church apologises for any "cruelty and injustice" it might have caused.

Rev Scott Burton will be the first Church of Scotland minister to officially open a festival celebrating LGBT rights.

He said it was an "incredible honour" to play a key role in the first Perthshire Pride.

The event begins at 13:00 in the Perth Concert Hall plaza.

The church's General Assembly endorsed a call last year to "take stock of its history of discrimination at different levels against gay people" and to apologise "individually and corporately."

'Opportunity to apologise'

Mr Burton, minister of St Matthew's Church in Perth, said: "I am absolutely over the moon to be invited to open this fabulous occasion, it is an incredible honour.

"I will be taking the opportunity to apologise to members of the LGBT community if they have felt hurt, insulted and ostracised from the Church of Scotland.

"Forgive us for all the pain we have caused you and which we continue to inflict on you".

Perthshire Pride will feature live music, a licensed bar, charity stalls and other entertainment.

The festival will also include space for housing agencies, employers, local councillors and health staff to engage with the region's LGBT community.

In May, the Church of Scotland moved a step closer to allowing ministers to conduct same-sex marriages.

The General Assembly backed a motion which tasked a committee with drafting church law on the issue.

Its legal questions committee was asked to report back to the annual meeting of the decision-making body in 2020.