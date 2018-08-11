Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police have released two CCTV stills of the missing man

Detectives are concerned for a backpacker who left a caravan park without his belongings.

The man, who may be using the surname Storrier, left the Milton of Fonab Caravan Park in Pitlochry, Perth and Kinross, about 11:00 on Monday.

He arrived last Saturday and, after staying two nights, paid for a third before disappearing.

Staff at the site later discovered he had left his rucksack and sleeping bag behind.

Police have released CCTV stills of the man and images of his belongings.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police also released images of the man's rucksack and sleeping bag

Insp Kevin Chase said: "I am appealing for the wider community to see if they can identify the man in our picture."

He is described as white with a tanned complexion, of stocky build and is believed to be in his 40s.

The man was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jacket and jeans and possibly has a tattoo on his left arm.