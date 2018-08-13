Tayside and Central Scotland

Four charged after £100,000 drugs raid in Dundee

  • 13 August 2018

Four people have been charged after £100,000 worth of heroin and cocaine was recovered from a property in Dundee.

Police discovered the Class A drugs during a raid on a home in Balunie Drive, in the Douglas area of the city on Friday.

Officers said about £50,000 worth of each drug was recovered.

Three men aged 59, 48 and 35, and a woman aged 53, were arrested, and are due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court.

