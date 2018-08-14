Police are appealing for information after bogus workmen targeted an elderly couple in Crieff on Monday.

The couple were door-stepped at their home on Victoria Terrace by the men offering to do work in their garden.

Some of the work was completed, as well as extras that were not discussed, before the victims were pressured into paying a four-figure sum, more than the agreed figure.

Police want to hear from others nearby who may have been offered similar work.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "People carrying out this kind of scam can be very convincing and may appear to be genuine, often with professional-looking business cards or pamphlets with a company name or contact number.

"Remember that any genuine firm or workman will take no for an answer, and will not pester you or persist in trying to get your business.

"If anyone comes to your door that you are unhappy with or you think is bogus, call 101 and let us know."