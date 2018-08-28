Probe after man's body found near Callander loch
- 28 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police are investigating the unexplained death of a 55-year-old man whose body was found in a wooded area in Callander.
Officers were called to the woods near Loch Lubnaig following the discovery at about 15:25 on Monday.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the death was being treated as "unexplained, but non-suspicious."