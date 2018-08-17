Tay Road Bridge closed due to police incident
- 17 August 2018
The Tay Road Bridge has been closed in both directions due to an ongoing police incident.
The bridge is shut to all traffic and the footways in both directions have also been closed.
Drivers have been urged to divert via Perth.
The Broughty Ferry lifeboat has been called out to assist.