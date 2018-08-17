A soldier cleared of rape has been ordered to pay his alleged victim more than £100,000 in a civil case.

Sean Diamond, 24, had stood trial for allegedly raping a woman while she slept in a Dundee flat in July 2015.

A jury at the High Court in Edinburgh found the case not proven in October last year.

The woman launched a civil action for damages which was granted by a Dundee sheriff after the claim was not defended by Mr Diamond.

Mr Diamond was based in Leuchars at the time of the alleged crime.

'Turbulent journey'

He is now serving with the Queen's Dragoon Guards based at Robertson Barracks in Dereham, Norfolk.

The woman was granted £100,000 with interest.

She told BBC Scotland: "For me, it was absolutely heartbreaking, gut wrenching, the worst thing I could ever have imagined.

"I felt like the worst thing had already happened and then to hear the not proven verdict just multiplied what had already happened to an even more extreme level. It was just awful.

"I'm somebody that's normally very upbeat - a bubbly, happy person and I became almost a prisoner in my own head.

"Over time I've been able to repair myself and move forward. However, it has been a very turbulent journey."

'Could result in dismissal'

She added: "For me it's not about the money, nothing's ever going to make that situation go away.

"It's never going to take it away from me, it's never going to take the pain away, the sleepless nights - but it's some sort of closure for me to then be able to move on in my life and know I've done everything I physically could in my power to take some sort of action."

An Army spokesman said. "We can confirm that Trooper Diamond was tried for rape at the High Court in Edinburgh in 2017, with a not proven verdict being returned by the jury.

"We note that a civil claim against him was subsequently filed and that a sheriff issued a decree for payment in July 2018.

"We can confirm that administrative action will now be considered, which could result in dismissal."

He added: "We are not prepared to comment further as we have a common law and Data Protection Act duty to protect the personal information of our employees."