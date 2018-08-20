Image copyright Google Image caption The Scotmid shop in Invergowrie was targeted on Sunday

Police are investigating three armed robberies in and around Dundee on Sunday.

They occurred at the William Hill on Buttar's Loan at 13:35, at the Ladbrokes betting shop on Perth Road at 13:50, and at a Scotmid store in the village of Invergowrie at 14:05.

Police say the robber was armed with a knife and wore a balaclava.

Officers confirmed a 37-year-old man has been arrested.

Detectives say they believe the robberies are linked, and are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

Det Sgt Keir Smith from Dundee CID said: "Our investigation is at an early stage, and officers will be back in the relevant areas today conducting inquiries and reviewing CCTV footage.

"We would urge anyone who witnessed these incidents, who were in the immediate vicinity, or drove through those areas and may have dashcam footage, to contact us.

"In particular, we would like to hear from anyone who saw a man at any of the three locations, described as in his late 30s, about 5ft 6in, medium build, wearing a blue hoodie, high-vis jacket, and a black balaclava."