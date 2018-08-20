Image copyright Kingdom News Agency Image caption Craig Mitchell has been jailed for two years for attacking his girlfriend

A plumber who choked his pregnant girlfriend 20 times during an attack at a flat in Dundee has been jailed for two years.

Craig Mitchell tried to strangle Jodie McLeod repeatedly on 10 May, as she lay helpless on the floor.

At the time she was five months pregnant with his child.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Mitchell, 26, denied any knowledge of the attack when police arrived at the flat in Lawton Terrace.

The assault took place in the living room of the property in the early hours of the morning.

Fiscal depute, Eilidh Robertson, told the court: "Around 03.30 the accused arrived at the address and appeared to be under the influence of some substance.

"He accused the complainer of being unfaithful and demanded to know who the other man was."

The attack lasted for 20 minutes before Miss McLeod managed to escape to the bathroom and call for help.

When police arrived they found Mitchell asleep on a mattress on the living room floor.

Previous convictions

The court was told he had been convicted twice before of domestic offences towards Miss McLeod, as well as a further domestic conviction relating to an ex girlfriend.

Mitchell admitted a charge of assault to injury, aggravated by involving the abuse of his partner.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: "You have pleaded guilty to a serious offence. It involved you seizing her [Jodie McLeod] by the throat and squeezing tightly, restricting her breathing.

"When she was struggling for breath you would release then grab her again, restricting once more.

"You also placed your hand over her nose and mouth.

"This is a serious matter and the only sentence appropriate is a custodial sentence."