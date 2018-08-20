A teenager raped a 12-year-old girl after giving her alcohol during a drinking game.

Dylan Walker, 19, has been found guilty of carrying out the assault at an address in Stirling in 2016.

The High Court in Glasgow also convicted Walker of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl on various occasions in Stirling in the summer of 2014.

The court heard that both victims reported to the police what Walker had done to them.

He claimed that the 13-year-old was lying and made no comment when questioned by police about the rape.

The 12-year-old girl told prosecutor Michael Meehan that Walker played a card game with her and whoever lost had to down an alcoholic drink. Most of the time it was the girl who lost.

Walker did not give evidence in court, but denied both the charges against him.

Judge Lord Arthurson placed Walker on the sex offenders' register and remanded him in custody until a sentencing hearing next month.