Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened near McDonald's in Reform Street

Three men were subjected to homophobic abuse after being attacked by a group of men in Dundee, police have said.

Officers said the men were approached by four men at about 03:00, near to McDonald's in Reform Street, on Friday during the unprovoked attack.

All three of the victims suffered minor injuries.

Police have appealed for information about the group, who have been described as white and aged in their early 20s.

White shorts

CCTV showed the group of four walking along the High Street to get a taxi at Union Street after the attack.

One of the attackers was said to have a large build with dark hair and was wearing a white top, black jacket, dark trousers and dark shoes.

The second man was described as being tall with dark hair and was wearing a dark jacket, white shorts and black shoes.

The third man was said to be slim and was wearing a black short sleeve shirt, black trousers and white shoes.

The fourth man involved in the attack was described as wearing all black clothing.